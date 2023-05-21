The boxer from Mochitense José Félix Jr. gave the bell by finishing off the undefeated Irishman Gary Cully, whom he defeated by technical knockout in the third round.

The former World title challenger traveled to Ireland to win a resounding and surprise victory over a rival who obviously surpassed him in stature and reach.

The boxer from the Montiel dynasty arrived as a sure victim for most of the fans and even the bets were 20-1 in favor of the Irishman.

The Arena Dublin It was a total party, with full support for the local fighter and hostility for the Sinaloan, who was never intimidated and remained firm in his aspirations.

The first round was the studio classicwith Cully taking advantage of his long range to try to put light pressure on the Mexican, who with good movements avoided the damage.

For the second episode, the Aztec fighter began his plan of attackloosening his hands a little to make himself felt, although the European did not run away from the combat, suggesting that it would be a give and take combat.

However, in the third scroll a right hand arrived that would completely change history., Felix hit an overhand right to Cully’s chin, who deposited him on the canvas. The Irishman listened to the 8 of protection on his knees and managed to get back on his feet, although not in the best conditions, which was taken advantage of by the Mexican, who, although with more drive than solid blows, threw it again in a matter of seconds.

The hitherto undefeated player got back up visibly damaged and when he seemed to be recovering, he was touched by another “bombshot” to the face that once again put him on wobbly legs. Félix Jr. did not miss the opportunity and continued to punish him, until the corner took pity on him and stopped the fight due to the visible superiority of the Mexican.

With the result, José Félix improved his mark to 40 victories, 31 of them by knockout, with 6 losses and a draw. The Irishman was left with 16 wins, 10 of them on the fast track and one defeat.