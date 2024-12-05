

12/05/2024



Updated at 5:32 p.m.





We already have color by 2025and it will be the mocha mousse, a creamy brown. After the Peach Fuzz of 2024 and the Viva Magenta of 2023, the Pantone Institute has just revealed that the shade for 2025 will be the Mocha Mousse or what is the same, Pantone 17-1230, a warm brown hue imbued with an inherent richness that conveys the delicious quality of cocoa, chocolate and coffee, thus appealing to the desire for well-being.

“Underpinned by our desire for everyday pleasures, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence. Sophisticated and lush, yet an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expands our perception of browns as humble, earthy hues to inspire motivation and luxury. Imbued with subtle elegance and earthy refinement, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse presents a touch of understated, tasteful glamor,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Institute.

With its sophisticated elegance, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse can be used alone or as a versatile base, enhancing a wide range of palettes and applications (from minimalist designs to richly detailed designs) in all color-centric sectors.

Mocha Mousse is a tone that connects us with earth and naturebut also with everyday pleasures such as taking a coffee or enjoy a rich chocolate.