France | “Leave our wombs alone” – Macron's birth speeches were followed by a flurry of criticism

French presidential Emmanuel Macron talks about “demographic equipping”, i.e. increasing the birth rate, have received fierce criticism, reports news agency AFP.

“Leave our wombs alone,” said the president of the Fondation des Femmes, an organization that promotes women's rights Anne-Cécile Mailfert messaging service in X.

Macron has been criticized for trying to dictate what women do or don't do with their bodies.

Macron held a press conference late Tuesday night at the Élysée Palace in Paris, aimed at bringing new impetus to his second term in office. Last week, Macron put a new faith in the government, starting with the prime minister.

Macron discussed a wide range of topics at his press conference, and one of the topics was “demographic arming”, or “réarmement démographique” in French.

Even in the original language, the word pair is quite difficult and does not translate very naturally into Finnish. In any case, it's about turning birth into growth.

According to AFP, 678,000 children were born in France last year, which was 6.6 percent less than the previous year in 2022.

France's fertility rate has fallen rapidly and was 1.68 last year. In Finland, the figure was 1.32 in 2022.

The fertility rate simply means how many children women have on average.

President Macron presented “demographic equipping” as means of longer parental leave and a major societal effort against infertility. Macron characterized infertility as “the taboo of our century”.

Macron is a centrist liberal in his ideology. His birth control initiatives were criticized especially from the ranks of the left.

“Women's bodies are not a weapon,” said a member of parliament from the far-left Indomitable France party Alexis Corbière.

The leader of the Greens Marine Tondelier on the other hand, let it be understood that “demographic equipping” brings to mind the writer by Margaret Atwood Your slave– a work in which women are subordinated to birthing machines.

Your slave– the summit, on the other hand, did not quite hit the button, if you think about this week's agenda of the French National Assembly, i.e. Parliament.

On Wednesday, the Law Committee's reasons included a proposal to include the right to abortion in the constitution. The initiative passed this first test.