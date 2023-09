01:54 Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro speaks during a march in support of his Government’s proposed reforms in health, retirement, employment and prisons in Bogotá, Colombia, on September 27, 2023. REUTERS – LUISA GONZALEZ

In Colombia, thousands of workers, members of indigenous communities, students and union members took to the streets to march in favor of President Gustavo Petro, called by the president himself, to support the social reforms that he is promoting in Congress, in addition to demanding the dismissal of violence in indigenous territories. Report from our journalist Marina Sardiña.