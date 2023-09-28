This Wednesday Gabriel “N” was arrested for the murder of his mother in Naucalpan, State of Mexico, and taken to the Tlalnepantla Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center.

According to the investigations, on March 17, 2019, Gilberta “N” was at her home, in the Altamira neighborhood, in Naucalpan, accompanied by her son Gabriel “N” and her ex-husband Manuel “N”.

After an argument, apparently They both suffocated her, wrapped the body in a blanket and abandoned it at kilometer 24.5 of the Naucalpan-Toluca highway.in Huixquilucan.

The investigations establish that after the crime, the suspects returned to the home and later escaped.

The arrest warrant against the alleged 33-year-old feminicide was completed by elements of the Judicial Order Investigation Police, Tlalnepantla sector, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), through the Commission for Attention to the Crime of Intentional Homicide (CONAHO).

Femicides in Edomex during 2023

In August 2023, 67 femicides were recorded, so in total, during the first eight months of the year they have already been committed 572 murders of women for gender reasons. This, according to data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SNSP).

He State of Mexico leads the figures with 64 cases, followed by Nuevo León, with 50; and Veracruz, with 38; while in deaths per 100 thousand women Morelos leads the statistics, with 2.95 cases; followed by Colima, with 2.91, and Campeche, with 2.26.

Regarding the municipalities with the most cases of feminicide, Juárez, Chihuahua, leads the list with 18 cases; followed by Manzanillo, and Toluca, Puebla and Benito Juárez, with seven deaths respectively.

Regarding intentional homicide of women, this crime had an increase, going from 223 in July to 225 in August, giving a total of 1,740 cases so far this year. Guanajuato tops the list with 283 cases; followed by the State of Mexico, with 204, and Baja California, with 162.