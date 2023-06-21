The conference “Innovation and sustainability for the mobility of the future” promoted by the European Parliament Office in Italy, in collaboration with ANGI, the National Association of Young Innovators, was the occasion for a debate full of ideas and content on the topic of mobility with a particular focus on the new EU directive for zero-emission cars and vans. The event was also an extraordinary opportunity for representatives of European and national institutions and the world of industry, research and innovation to exchange views. At the opening there were the introductory greetings of Carlo Corazza, head of the European Parliament’s office in Italy, of Alessandro Coppola, director of Innovation and Sustainability of ENEA and of Gianpiero Ruggiero, chief technologist of the CNR. During the event, the important testimonies of MEPs Brando Benifei, S&D-PD, Nicola Procaccini, ECR-FdI, Matteo Adinolfi, ID-Lega, and Fabio Massimo Castaldo, NI-M5S, who illustrated the European legislative framework in the sector of transport and mobility. On the other hand, the priorities for the industrial sector were voiced by: Massimo Nordio Vice President Group Government Relations Volkswagen Group Italia; Gabriele Ferrazzano Head of Smart Mobility Development of ENI Sustainable Mobility; Lorenzo Rambaldi Head of Innovability – Enel X Way; Luca Fontanelli Chief Executive Officer of E-Gap; Domenico De Rosa President of SMET; Michele Ziosi Senior Vice President Institutional Relations and Sustainability IVECO; Andrea Giaretta Regional Director South-East Europe of Dott; Claudio Organtini Business Development & Sales Director Italy New Units – Innio Jenbacher. Final conclusions Patty L’Abbate Vice-President of the Chamber of Deputies Environment Commission.

During the conference, data on the state of the energy transition by ANGI Ricerche in collaboration with Lab21.01 were presented. “One out of 3 Italians consider themselves informed on the subject of carbon neutrality (32% yes; 68% no) while 68.9% declare themselves in favor of the application of this legislative line on sustainability applied however to the mobility segment – he explains Prof. Baldassari general director of the LAB21.01 polling institute and director of the ANGI scientific committee. In general, Italians are more inclined to use electric vehicles 51.4%, followed by fuel vehicles 26.8%, hydrogen vehicles 18.7% and other types of means of transport 4.3%. 6 out of 10 Italians declare themselves in favor of the European regulation for the zeroing of CO2 for cars and vans by 2035 (59.3% yes, 40.7% no). The judgment of the Italians on the suitability of the current electric recharging stations in view of the future needs for sustainable mobility is clear: only 7.3% of the total sample of interviewees believes the diffusion and capillarity of the current recharging areas adequate to support the future impact. Among the various institutions responsible for dealing with the issue of energy transition processes, Italians see the Italian Parliament in first place (47.6%), in second position, with 29.4%, the European Parliament; in 3rd and 4th position are private companies (12.5%) and other public bodies (10.5%). In conclusion, 59.3% of Italians believe that there should be more incentives.

“Sustainable mobility and zero-emission cars are a central issue for the European Parliament, which took a stand on 14 February last. But it is clear that the decision to go zero emission involves a specific industrial policy and therefore also the strengthening of the investments that will have to be made. The objective of the Green Deal is not only climate change, but also that of strengthening the industrial base, creating jobs and a more competitive economy”. So the Director of the European Parliament Office in Italy, Carlo Corazza. “We are very pleased with the success of the event promoted by the European Parliament Office in Italy in collaboration with ANGI. The innovation and mobility of the future represent a cornerstone for Italy’s economic and social progress. Some of the most important stakeholders and operators of the country’s ecosystem were present today, as well as some MEPs, for a discussion on what will be the trends, investments and developments of this important segment. As young Italian innovators, we will therefore be the spokesperson for good practices for a sustainable and innovation-oriented economy for the development of Italy and Europe: this is our appeal to the government and institutions”. So Gabriele Ferrieri, President of ANGI.