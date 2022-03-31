Mobile cameras have become a decisive element when choosing a model. It is not for less: the great innovations have made it possible to obtain images similar to those seen by the human eye. And this is appreciated by lovers and fans of photography and cinema, who have the opportunity to enjoy high-quality content, with a device that fits in the palm of their hand. The range of options on the market is endless. But only the latest generation phones — equipped with 8K recording and Ultra Night Video technology, algorithms for obtaining images in very low light — break through at cruising speed.

Xiaomi, with just four years in the Spanish market, has catapulted to the top of the podium. And her innovation never ceases to amaze. Recently, its new phones, Xiaomi 12 Pro and its compact version, Xiaomi 12 (with a smaller screen), are committed to image quality, design and features that do not find twins in the showcase.

For example, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has three 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 32-megapixel front camera. One of its main sensors stands out, the ultra-large Sony IMX707, which is capable of capturing large amounts of light. This adds speed to focus and greater color accuracy. This set of cameras allows you to enjoy a first-class cinematic experience. The system supports night mode, HDR, and video recording from 4K at 60 frames per second (FPS), up to 8k at 30 FPS.

By incorporating the new AI tracking technology, the Xiaomi 12 Pro can capture moving people and objects more clearly. As if that were not enough, Night Mode is now available on all cameras to master complex low-light scenes, thanks to Ultra Night Photo, which allows you to achieve a clear image even in the dark. A rare feature is its 120 W smart charge, which allows you to have a full mobile battery in just 18 minutes. The device also has support for wireless charging of up to 50 W and reverse wireless charging of 10 W. The design, from Xiaomi’s high-end, stands out for its smooth lines and weighs about 250 grams. Finally, the velvety touch harmonizes perfectly with its elegant screen (AMOLED WQHD + 120 Hz and 6.73 inches).

The Xiaomi 12 is not far behind. This sister version of the Xiaomi 12 Pro also sports a triple camera on the back. One of them, the main one, has a 50 megapixel sensor and optical stabilization. It is accompanied by another 13-megapixel camera along with a 5MP tele macro camera that allows you to record from different perspectives. Weighing 180g and measuring just 69.9mm wide, the Xiaomi 12 has been designed with advanced technology to provide a smooth, even, and lightweight grip. Pleasant to the touch, each interaction is a delight. Its compact body includes a powerful fast-charging battery.

The brand has incorporated technologies to improve recording. Xiaomi ProFocus, for example, avoids blurry or out of focus shots.

Like its big brother, the Xiaomi 12 is equipped with intuitive technologies that make recording easy. Among them, Xiaomi ProFocus, which intelligently identifies and tracks objects, which prevents blurred or out-of-focus shots of people and objects in motion or veiled. These advancements also include, of course, eye and face autofocus.

Essential accessories

Xiaomi has also put on the market the new Watch S1 Active, a version for athletes of the Watch S1, launched at the end of last year. With a circular design, the watch is capable of tracking 117 sports activities, including basketball, tennis, swimming (it has a water resistance capacity of 50 meters) and many more. The battery lasts for 12 days. And its weight is only 36.3 grams. An exquisite metal bezel frames the 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, which is made of sapphire crystal, an extremely hard element that is resistant to wear and scratches. All these components make it a piece as classic as it is elegant.

The new Watch S1 Active is capable of following 117 sports activities. Among them, swimming, since it has a water resistance capacity of 50 meters.

Its user interface is customizable with up to 200 watch face possibilities. With the Watch S1 Active, users can closely monitor their health in general and their physical condition in particular. For example, with this device it is possible to know the saturation of oxygen in the blood, the improved monitoring of sleep and stress levels. Includes built-in microphone functionality to take calls directly from the watch. And it is also a means of payment, as it allows quick and easy transactions with just a twist of the wrist, thanks to the agreement that Xiaomi has with the MasterCard company.

When it comes to sports, there are no better companions than good headphones. Like the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro, with studio-level sound. With them you experience surround sound, and you can also reduce background noise by up to 99%. Feedback, feedforward, and call microphones work together, accurately separating background noise and voices. Thus, clearer and sharper conversations are obtained. A single charge can power the device for up to six hours of playback, or 24 hours when paired with the charging case.

The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro, resistant to water and dust, allow to reduce background noise by up to 99%.

For its part, the Xiaomi Buds 3 provide users with three available noise cancellation modes: balanced (if you are in a cafeteria, for example), light (recommended for offices and libraries) and deep (indicated for subways and airports) . The microphones are intelligently combined to precisely cancel out ambient noises and preserve voices, with the help of a sophisticated algorithm. They are light (they weigh about 4.6 grams), and their design is refined on several points. A single charge lasts up to 7 hours, extendable up to 32 hours, when paired with the charging case. They are resistant to dust and water, just like the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro.

The Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro are available for pre-purchase Until March 31st. With this pre-purchase, the customer receives a Xiaomi Watch S1 Active as a gift valued at €199.99.