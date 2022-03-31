The events that are characterizing the development of Abandoned they are becoming more and more dark and mysterious. Initially, there were rumors that the title could be a new project related to silent Hillalthough it later emerged that Abandoned was a title in its own right. For months, fans have been wondering if the project really existed and, in this regard, in the last hours, the developer of Abandoned has made some statements made in the past about the game disappear into thin air.

According to what is reported on their profile Twitter from Lance McDonaldwell-known content creator and Data Miner, the alleged software house Blue Box Game Studios, has eliminated from every social channel numerous posts regarding the projects for Abandoned. McDonald said they never found any posts announcing a playable demo coming up, stating that “BLUE BOX Game Studios deleted most of the tweets describing specific future plans for their “Abandoned” game. 3 months ago they said a playable demo was coming “soon”“.

Lance McDonald then went on to state that the software blatantly lied about the trailer app weighing 6gb because “it actually contained a lot more footage, but it just needed a small patch to fix a glitch. After several months, all of these tweets were deleted“. The Data Miner thus provided his interpretation of this succession of events, stating: “I don’t think that game ever existed“.

previously tweeted a lie about the reason the trailer app was 6gb was because it actually contained way more footage but it just needed a small patch to fix a tech issue. After many months passed, all these tweets have been deleted. I don’t think that game ever existed. – Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) March 31, 2022

So, with the statements about the game disappeared from every social network, the Abandoned project it seems to have definitely shipwrecked. However, for now they are mere speculations, as neither Sony nor Blue Box Game Studios have yet released any official statements. Waiting for new information, we refer you to the words of the software house regarding the plans for 2022, also including the announcement of a Tech Demo.