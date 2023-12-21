«Now I prefer the medal to the brand. And if the medal is Olympic, much better. These are the words of Mo Katir from Muleño, who at 25 years old knows that the Paris Games next summer are presented as the great opportunity of his life. Gabi Lorente's pupil no longer has to prove anything to anyone. In the last three years he has made it clear that he is the best Spanish athlete of the moment and it is obvious that he will go down in the history of this sport if he is able to add an Olympic medal to his brilliant record and his long list of national and European records in 1,500. , 3,000 and 5,000.

All the preparation for 2024, therefore, will be focused on arriving in the best possible conditions for next summer's Olympic event in Paris, where by the way it is not yet known whether Katir will bet on the 1,500 or the 5,000. In both distances he has a chance of getting into the box. But that does not stop the Muleño from making a small foray into the indoor track season that starts in January. Thus, the brand new 5,000 meter world runner-up (silver last August in Budapest) has at least one closed race on his calendar, next Sunday, January 28 in Val-de-Reuil, in the northwest of France. . This rally, that of l'Eure, is one of the most prestigious of the indoor season.

Katir is announced as the big star of the indoor mile of the Eure competition, in an event in which he will try to beat the European record of the British Josh Kerr, who in February 2022 ran in 3:48.87 in Boston. It will be the first time that the man from Muleño runs the 1,609 meters officially, since he does not yet have a registered trademark in the distance. On the 200 meter track, his marks are 3:34.32 in the 1,500m and 7:24.68 in the 3,000m, the current continental record that he achieved last year in Lievin (France).

For this winter in which all the athletes will measure their efforts a lot, thinking about Paris, Katir's intention is to run two or three more rallies in February after the Val-de-Reuil event and, depending on how the season goes , will decide whether to attend the National in Orense (February 16-18) and the World Cup in Glasgow (March 1-3) or skip the championship with the national team thinking about what comes next, in a very demanding outdoor season . Katir is likely to give up that indoor World Cup.