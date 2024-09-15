Since the beginning of the Early Access, Thursday, September 26 through Thursday, October 17, every player will receive two free server transfer tickets per day. These will expire 24 hours after being claimed to prevent stockpiling, but NCSoft wants to give you every opportunity to find a server that’s right for you.

As the launch of Throne and Liberty on Steam Early Access for North America, Europe, and Japan, developers NCSoft and Amazon have outlined what we can expect from server management.

Throne and Liberty Team Statement

“At the full launch on Tuesday, October 1st, we will temporarily restrict character transfers from Early Access servers to Launch servers,” NCSoft explains. “Players currently on Full Launch servers may transfer (subject to space availability) to Early Access servers or other Full Launch servers. without restrictions. We plan to remove the ‘early access’ label and allow players to request a transfer from Early Access to Full Launch servers when the time is right.”

“During the free transfer period, you can transfer to eligible realms as often as you wish (based on the number of tickets requested). Please be careful when transferring. If you transfer from a server, there is no guarantee that you will be able to transfer back to that server if it reaches its population limit.”

After October 17thserver transfers will have a 30-day waiting period and will require the game’s premium currency, Lucent. Lucent can be purchased through real-world money, PvP matches, and by selling items in the Auction House.

