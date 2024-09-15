He Rayo Vallecano welcomes Osasuna with overflowing excitement among its fans, who await the debut of their new idol, the Colombian James Rodriguez, who could be available for his first minutes of the season against the Navarrese team, who arrive at the match with the doubt of the Balkan international Ante Budimir.

The Madrid team comes into this match after a break that has served to refresh ideas, calm spirits and continue working on a playing pattern that has given many joys over the last few seasons and that with the new additions Iñigo Pérez hopes will become established as soon as possible.

ATTENTION EDITORS: CORRECTS NAME OF COLOMBIA’S COACH IN THE COLOMBIA FOOTBALL SERIES AMDEP6698. BARRANQUILLA (COLOMBIA), 09/10/2024.- Colombia’s James Rodríguez hugs Colombia’s coach Néstor Lorenzo this Tuesday, in a South American qualifier match for the 2026 World Cup between Colombia and Argentina at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla (Colombia). EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda Photo:EFE Share

He Ray has four points out of twelve in play, resulting in one victory (Real Sociedad), one draw (Getafe) and two defeats (Barcelona and Espanyol) in the last two matches.

For this match, the main question for Rayo is whether he will make his debut. James Rodriguez, something that seems likely although not at the beginning. The Colombian is being a differential player with the Colombian national team, as he demonstrated this week against Argentina, but Inigo Perez He doesn’t want to run with it and therefore could wait for his chance from the bench.

This circumstance could allow the entry into the eleven of the Argentine Oscar Trejo in the midfield, behind Sergio Camello, or even Isi Palazón if the Navarrese coach opts for Adrián Embarba and Álvaro García on the wings.

James Rodriguez in Vallecas. Photo:EFE AND NETWORKS Share

The other doubt lies in the goalkeeping. Dani Cardenas He was injured before the match against Espanyol and returned to training this week. Depending on his fitness, Iñigo Pérez will choose him or Augusto Batalla.

Opposite is Osasunawho arrives at the match with the doubt of Ante Budimir in the starting eleven after the Balkan international was unable to fully recover from the discomfort in his thigh that he suffered after his stay with Croatia.

The striker’s absence during the week has affected a team that has been used to counting on him as a reference point for several seasons. Despite not having managed to score in the current campaign, his mere presence in the opposition’s area serves to sow fear and pin down rivals who leave one of his teammates free.

Iñigo Pérez and James Rodríguez. Photo:EFE and Rayo Vallecano Share

He trained for the first time today and his call-up is not ruled out. “Raúl García is a fantastic player and his previous career, last season and the goals he scored are a testament to that. If I have to use him tomorrow, I have no doubts about him. I don’t rule out that he could help us with a goal,” said Moreno about the Catalan forward who could replace Budimir.

The rest of the eleven seems more or less settled. Sergio Herrera, Areso, Catena, Boyomo and Bretons They will form the defensive wall. Torró, in top physical form, will act as a pivot with a line of four in front of him.

Rubén García, Moncayola, Aimar and Bryan would be the midfielders with different roles in the middle zone. The second of them will help Torró in his work, while the last one will focus on unbalancing the match.

Rayo Vallecano coach, Íñigo Pérez, during the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano, this Sunday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian. EFE/ Javier Etxezarreta Photo:EFE Share

The Navarrese team arrives with their arrow pointing upwards after the 3-2 two weeks ago against Celta. The fans saw the second victory of the season to make El Sadar a fortress. Boyomo made his debut as a starter and scored, while Bretones rode the left wing to calm things down with the 3-1.

The 4-0 defeat in Girona was a heavy blow that must not be repeated tomorrow. A reaction away from home is expected to forget what happened in Montilivi. Osasuna faces five matches in three weeks, three of them away from home.

James Rodriguez Photo:Vanexa Romero/ The Weather – Rayo Vallecano Share

James Rodriguez’s possible debut could be this Monday, when Rayo hosts Osasuna at home for the fifth matchday of the Spanish League. The action in Vallecas will start at 2 pm and will be broadcast by DSports.

With EFE.