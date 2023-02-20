Dwayne Herelle Jr, who was a former MMA fighter, would have dragged, stabbed and killed his ex after an argument on January 29 in Tennessee.

According to investigations, Irene Torres, a 24-year-old girl, arrived at her parents’ house when her work shift ended on January 29. Herelle, for her part, was quietly waiting for the woman.

Reyna Douglas, the victim’s older sister, wrote on a GoFundMe page for Torres that Herelle “ambushed” Irene from behind, “dragged and repeatedly stabbed her in front of her parents’ house”. In fact, investigators noted at a hearing that the young woman had been hit by the knife “more than 17 times.”



After the attack, a former MMA fighter would have taken the body of Irene Torres in the trunk of the car to her house, where she hid the remains in a storage container and later kept them in a closet.

In order to dispose of the evidence, Herelle also dumped Torres’ pants and purse in a dumpster behind a grocery store, authorities said.

When the girl’s parents noticed that Torres hadn’t come home from work, theyThey decided to review the security camera footage, in which they noticed that a man similar to Dwayne Herelle Jr had dragged her.

After checking the circuit, the father went to the former MMA fighter’s house to confront him.



“Police say Herelle initially told them that her daughter was staying at a hotel, before allegedly confessing to the murder,” according to the ‘Daily Mail’.

On February 15, in court, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Detective Derry Baltimore showed security camera footage.

“They got into an argument and he started stabbing her and after he stabbed her, he put her in the trunk of his car,” Baltimore said.

After the statements of the facts, several attendees in the room could not contain their tears.

Torres was in an abusive relationship with the former fighter

The victim’s older sister stated that Irene was abused both physically and emotionally by Dwayne Herelle.

“While most 24-year-olds are planning their careers and futures and are optimistic about the world, Irene spent some of the last months of her young life abused, degraded, terrified and fearful,” she wrote.

Irene showed immense courage in leaving her abusive relationship

Besides, highlighted the value of his sister by leaving their relationship and start over with your family.

“Irene showed immense bravery in leaving her abusive relationship and was overjoyed to start her new life with the support of her family, only to be chased out of her front yard and brutally murdered a month later,” she said.

And he concluded: “For those who were lucky enough to know Irene, despite being terrified, abused and living in fear, she always had a smile on her face and a compliment to give.”

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

