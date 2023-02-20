The problem of Nairo Quintana for the disqualification of the past Tour de France due to the misuse of tramadol he still has it against the wall and has no equipment for 2023.

The regulation of the International Cycling Union (UCI) He warns that if a result of any competition test comes out with the substance tramadol, he will be disqualified from the race, and that was what happened with the Colombian.

Nairo presented this substance in two exams, so the UCI applied the regulation. Then the runner went to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) to appeal the decision.

But the TAS dismissed the appeal and confirmed the sanction of the UCI, at which time the cyclist remained with his arms crossed.

One option?

Recently, a brand from Spain spoke with Frank Accountant, the cyclist’s brother, Alberto counterwho pulls the strings of the team Aeolus Kometaof the second division.

In the interview, they asked him about the option of having the Boyacá cyclist, and the leader replied: “I think that in all the professional continental teams his name has come out at some point.”

Based on what has been analyzed, the teams that have the best option of having Quintana are those that are not part ofl Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC)which has very strict rules regarding the use of prohibited substances, which prevents someone with these problems from finding a cabin in one of its groups.

“No, we are not there. When we started as professionals in 2021 we did an evaluation and decided no. We have no other way of looking at cycling than in a totally transparent, credible and honest way”, stated Contador, answering why they are not in that movement.

And he added: “If it is not like that, we are not here. We do not consider it any other way because it is also linked to all our basic work. This move came in before we got into the category. The UCI has not told us anything about it. We do not rule out entering the future but, for now, we have not done so.

