Inter Miami lost badly without Lionel Messi.

Finland chose his club team instead of the national team Robert Taylor was at the start when Inter Miami experienced a real thrashing in the North American MLS league on Saturday. New York Red Bulls won 4–0 at home.

Taylor, who was left out of the national team's decider against Wales last Thursday after being named exceptionally, played 59 minutes and was substituted after the opposition was 2-0 down.

Red Bulls Scottish striker Lewis Morgan scored a hat-trick and the Venezuelan midfielder Wikelman Carmona one goal.

from Inter Miami was missing its superstar Lionel Messiwho was named in two training games for the Argentina national team, but missed them due to a hamstring injury sustained in the cup match on Wednesday last week.

Instead, Inter Miami had three of Messi's partners from Barcelona's golden era of the last decade in the starting line-up: the Uruguayan Luis Suarez and Catalans Sergio Busquets mixed Jordi Alba.

Inter Miami's Argentinian coach Tata Martino blamed the loss on the attitude of the players according to the news agency AFP.

“If a team goes into a match with no will to win, no spirit, no effort, and the other team simply wants to win the match, then they win the match.”

