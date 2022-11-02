The playoffs of the mls They did not have any surprises and the two teams that were the best of the regular season reached the final. In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union had 67 points, the same amount as Los Angeles F.C. in the Western Conference, although it was this team that won the Supporter’s Shield because it had more wins.

Now the two teams will meet in the MLS Cup, after beating New York FC and Austin FC last weekend. The Angelenos beat Texas 3-0 at the Banc of California Stadium, with goals from Cristian Arango, Kwadwo Opoku and an own goal by Maximiliano Urruti.

Now those led by Steve Cherundolo they will try to realize what they did not achieve in 2019, when they won their first Supporter’s Shield. On that occasion, led by Bob Bradley, LAFC was also the best team in the regular season with 72 points and only 4 losses.

However, in the Western Conference finals, the Seattle Sounders won 3-1 and eventually won the crown after defeating Toronto F.C. in the end. It took three years for those from California to have a second chance and this time they will try not to waste it.

One of the main figures to follow Carlos candle, captain of the team and one of the most important pieces along with Cristian Arango, who this season was the club’s top scorer. In the case of the Colombian, he already knows what it means to be crowned at the club level because in 2018 he achieved it with the Bird Sports in the Portuguese Cup.

We recommend you read

While Vela has never won a league title, but was world champion in the U17 category in 2005, as well as with the Mexican team highest in the 2009 and 2015 Gold Cups, the year in which he also won the CONCACAF CUP. The Mexican has contributed 12 goals and 10 assists this season, so he will be an important piece for his team to win the title.