Russia resumed participation in the grain deal in the Black Sea. This was announced on Wednesday, November 2, by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

“Thanks to the participation of an international organization (UN. – Ed.), As well as Turkey’s assistance, it was possible to obtain the necessary written guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports … for conducting military operations against Russia,” the representative of the defense department said.

As the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova confirmed, Russia’s participation in the grain deal was resumed after receiving guarantees for the security of the grain corridor from Ukraine. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the agreement was reached as a result of negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Russia announced the suspension of its participation in the grain deal on October 29 after the Ukrainian army attacked ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships in Sevastopol. Kyiv, according to the Ministry of Defense, attacked the ships that ensure the security of the grain corridor.

Vladimir Putin said that Moscow reserves the right to withdraw from the agreement if the guarantees from Kyiv are violated. However, even in the event of withdrawing from the grain deal, Russia is ready to supply grain to the poorest countries free of charge, the head of state added.

The food deal was concluded on July 22 in Istanbul. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.