The Cuban guy Nestor Cortes kept off bases shohei ohtani and Mike TroutJosé Treviño hit a three-run double in a five-run first inning for the New York Yankees will beat the angels Los Angeles to stay with the series.

shohei ohtani and Mike Trout they finished 0-for-3 each against Cortés. In a duel of three players chosen for the All-Star Game. The Mexican Patrick Sandoval He was the one who took the loss by allowing five runs in the first episode.

Ohtani had a walk against the Dominican Wandy Peralta with two outs in the seventh and Trout followed with a groundout single to second baseman Oswald Peraza. anthony rendonwho remains homerless this season, flied out with the bases loaded.

Aaron Judge singled to spark the first inning, a day after he hit a two-run homer and saved three runs by stealing off Ohtani a home run and deny Brandon Drury when diving for a catch.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa he had a pair of impressive catches to center and hit a two-run single in a three-run seventh. Anthony Rizzo he went 3-for-3 with a pair of walks, bringing his average to .344.