Problem between brothers solved in “At the bottom there is room”! In chapter 202 of the América TV series, Joel finally got rid of his pride and decided to support his brother despite the fact that he accidentally stole his life’s dream: to become a musical star. “That was your destiny”, admitted ‘Mr. Joe, La Leyenda ‘before his pupil, to whom he later taught his best dance steps for his presentation with Grupo 7 in Nuevas Lomas in front of all the neighbors.

Now, against all odds, Jimmy is a professional musician. Not only has he been on national television in the María Pía y Carlota program, but he also has a whole tour of the country planned along with his new cumbiambero companions. Of course, this will mean that he leaves his home and that he stays away from Alessia for a long time.

#Joel #overcomes #pride #accepts #Jimmy #star #quotAFHSquot #quotthat #destinyquot