Gerrit Cole surpassed Aaron Nola in the duel of aces, gleyber torres rounded out an afternoon of three hits and two RBIs and the New York Yankees they beat today Wednesday 4-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

gleyber torres he also stole two bases. The Venezuelan is hitting .421 with six RBIs and five steals. Joseph Trevino added a two-run home run off reliever Gregory Soto, and NY he took two of three for the second series in a row. PhiladelphiaThe National League champion is 1-5 – his worst start to a season since 2007.

After going six shutouts against San Francisco on opening day, Cole (2-0) held off a shutout into the seventh.

He was lifted after a shot clock violation put a runner on base and scored the first run against him this season. Gerrit Cole also surprised in first place Trea Turner for the last out of the third.

Nola (0-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in just over six innings, walking one and striking out five. His ERA was 7.45.