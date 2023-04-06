Home page politics

From: Katja Saake

An ex-CIA chief believes a deadly assassination attempt on Putin is likely. The Russian President is already a “walking dead”.

Most political experts agree that the fate of Russian President Vladimir Putin plays a major role in the further course and possible end of the Ukraine war. Some consider a coup against the Russian head of state to be possible, and in some cases even more likely.

This is what the US Russia expert Mark N. Katz said to the Ukrainian Kyiv Post recently that there is “a real likelihood” of an imminent coup. The Kremlin is already deeply divided into different camps. An EX-CIA chief has now declared that he is expecting a deadly assassination attempt on the Russian President.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow. © Gavriil Grigorov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP

Ex-CIA chief: Putin is a ‘walking dead’

Opposite the British Sun James Olson, former head of counterintelligence at the US foreign intelligence agency, called the Russian president a “walking dead”. Putin is in a “no-win situation” – he can either wage a consuming war or risk his own death if the Ukraine war ends.

Olson said that as long as Putin stays in power, he will never give up the war – and the way to end it is by killing or overthrowing Russia’s president. “If Putin stays in power, there will be a long war because he won’t give up – but I don’t think Putin will stay in power. I believe he will be removed from power.”

According to Olson’s assessment, things are not looking good for Putin: in both oligarchic and military circles. Putin “miscalculated” – he overestimated the power of the military and the effectiveness of its leadership. In addition, he did not make the profits that he or his commanders expected. Russia was bogged down in a long, brutal war in which humiliating defeats piled up.

High losses in the Ukraine war threaten Putin’s position

The EX-CIA chief expects an uprising in the Russian ruling elite: “I believe that there is a strong undercurrent of opposition to Putin in the military, in the secret services and among the oligarchs,” said Olson. And further: “I think Putin will be eliminated. I wouldn’t rule out an assassination.” According to Olson, Russia’s high losses in the Ukraine war could become a real danger for Putin: They are already ten times higher than in the Soviet Union’s Afghanistan war between 1979 and 1989, when almost 15,000 soldiers died at the time.

“I believe there are generals who are disgusted by this tragic loss of life and they will be a possible source of the uprising against Putin,” the EX-CIA chief said Sun. “And when they do, I see Putin as a walking dead man. He wouldn’t survive this. I think Putin is more likely to be eliminated than a military defeat.”

EX-CIA boss: Patriotic Russians will eliminate Putin

Putin is destroying Russia, the Russian people are suffering and losing many lives. “I think there are some good Russians, some patriotic Russians, who will decide that enough is enough,” Olson said. I think it’s likely that some patriotic Russians will decide they need to eliminate Putin.”

Olson believes in a coup with positive motives, not a change of power among dictatorial leaders. He said he thinks that “the people who are going to be motivated to eliminate Putin are going to do it for the right reasons, that they want to save Russia, that they want Russia back into the community of nations.” Those people would want to restore democracy in Russia and the country’s future without Putin will be very bright, Olson said.

Ukraine war: Doubts about Putin’s fall

Other experts, on the other hand, do not expect Putin to be overthrown. Gerhard Mangott, Russia expert and professor of international relations at the University of Innsbruck, said, for example, at the end of last year FOCUS online, a coup against Putin is unlikely. Dissatisfaction in Russia has grown, as has criticism of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the military general staff. In addition, the mood towards Putin has changed.

According to the expert, however, not to an extent that could trigger a violent conflict within Russia. “But if the series of Russian war defeats continues and Russia is pushed further and further back, Putin’s position is certainly in jeopardy. He knows that too and that’s why he will do everything to prevent it – including the use of tactical nuclear weapons,” said the Russia expert. Mangott also issued a warning about Putin’s nuclear arsenal Merkur.de out of. (kasa)