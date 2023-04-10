Aaron Judge he hit two home runs, Nestor Cortes he pitched into the sixth inning after umpires forced him to erase a mark on his glove and New York Yankees beat Baltimore 5-3 this afternoon to take two of three against the oriolessecuring the series.

Judge hit solo homers in the third inning off tyler wells (0-1) and in the eighth before Logan Gillaspie for his 28th multi-homer game and first this season.

Aaron Judge he is batting .364 and has four home runs in nine games this season after hitting his fourth in Game 17 last year for an AL-record 62.

the dominican Franchy Cordero He also homered for the yankeeswho for the fourth time have hit home runs in their first nine games.

On the side of the orioles The Mexican saw action Ramon Urías, who went 0-for-4. Who did stand out for Baltimore it was the venezuelan Anthony Santanderwho went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.