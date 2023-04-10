Feast of Saints | Today is the busiest day for Easter return traffic, traffic can queue up in some places

Motorists will be able to travel in dusty spring weather.

Easter the busiest day for return traffic is today, Monday. Fintraffic’s road traffic center in Tampere says that according to the forecast, the peak of return traffic is between 12 and 8 p.m.

The most traffic is on the major roads in Southern Finland, where you should be prepared for traffic queues.

Fintraffic traffic operator Heidi Peltomaa says that queues can form at least between Tampere and Orivesi on highway 9 and in Heinola south of the junction of Nelostie and Viitostie.

According to Peltomaa, there was remarkably little Easter return traffic on Sunday. He predicts that there will be correspondingly more traffic on Monday.

Meteorology according to the department, the dusty weather will continue on Monday. The whole country is expected to be clear or partly cloudy with rain.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has no valid warnings about bad driving weather. According to Fintraffic’s Peltomaa, the main roads are largely thawed and dry.

Peltomaa says that, especially further north, there may still be plowing embankments along the roads. Water can flow from them onto the road, which may freeze at night when the temperatures drop to freezing.

“Then in the morning it melts when the sun starts to shine.”

According to Peltomaa, there are still plenty of roads in the lower road network where the snow has not yet melted. These roads can get muddy during the day and freeze at night.

“From northern Finland and the northern parts of Eastern Finland, there have been quite a lot of calls about the roads being muddy during Easter. In the south, even the smaller roads are probably already clean.”