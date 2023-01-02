A new award will come to the showcase of Aaron Judge of the new york yankees of the MLB, after the Associated Press (AP) agency named the star outfielder the Male Athlete of the Yearfor his incredible season.

This award was given to him after a panel of 40 writers and sports journalists from all over the country considered him to be above shohei ohtanistar hitter/pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, who finished second, and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, last season’s NBA champions.

“Wow. That is incredible. All these other great athletes who not only impacted the game and their sport, but also impacted their communities and the culture in the sports world and outside of the sports world. So to have the opportunity to be on that list is an incredible honor.“Judge told the AP.

Aaron Judge set a new record for home runs for a Yankee player and for an American League baseball player in Major League history, hitting 62 full-turn sticks, surpassing the 61 for Roger Mariswho did it in 1961.

‘The Judge’ had the seventh best season of all time in home runs, and one of the most amazing offensive campaigns in Major League history, being named the American League Most Valuable Player at the end of it, the first for the Yankees since 2007 Alex Rodriguez.

Pure sports legends have managed to achieve this prestigious award, such as boxer Muhammad Ali, athlete Jesse Owens, ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky, and basketball player Michael Jordan.

Among the ‘Bronx Bombers’ players who ever received this honor were Joe DiMaggioMickey Mantle and Roger Maris himself, whose record of 61 home runs was surpassed by Judge this year.

Judge, in addition to leading the MLB in home runs, was also the Major League leader in runs (133), on-base percentage (.425), batting percentage (.686), OPS (1.111), extra-base hits (90) and total bases (391), as well as tied with Pete Alonso the Mets with the most RBIs with 131, and was second in batting percentage with .311, the only thing he lacked to win the Triple Crown.