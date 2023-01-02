In 2023, the indexation of pensions will take place in several stages. Vadim Vinogradov, head of the working group on legislation in the field of Internet technologies and digitalization of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, Dean of the HSE Faculty of Law, said this on Monday, January 2.

So, from January 1, pensions for non-working pensioners will be increased, at the same time, additional payments to pensions will be recalculated based on the updated subsistence level in the regions.

A month later, from February 1, the amount of lump-sum cash payments for beneficiaries, the allowance for the burial of a pensioner, as well as the monetary value of a set of social services, will increase, Vinogradov explained in an interview with “Prime“.

Finally, from April 1, the recalculation of the amount within the framework of social and state security.

Indexation of insurance pensions is scheduled for August 1, payments to military pensioners will increase from October 1, Vinogradov said.

“It is planned that in general, the indexation of pensions at the end of the year will be 4.8%. Thus, by the end of 2023, the average insurance pension should be 21,862 rubles. 7567 rubles – at this level, the amount of a fixed payment to the insurance pension will be set, ”he added.

On January 1, 2023, the Social Fund of Russia began its work, created as a result of the merger of the Pension Fund and the Social Insurance Fund. It will become a single social operator for the provision of various measures of social support.

