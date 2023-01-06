The Major League Baseball (MLB), for years, has used to have several of its players among the highest paid athletes in the world, granting stratospheric contracts, for a good number of years.

What’s more, this offseason, 2 of the 10 biggest contracts of all time have been signed, one of them being Aaron Judge with the new york yankeesfor 9 years and 360 million dollars.

The other one has fewer days than it was announced, that of Rafael Devers with the boston red soxreceiving an 11-year, $331 million contract extension, the highest in Massachusetts franchise history.

top 5

However, none of the aforementioned will be the highest paid of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, as this honor, neither the first nor second position of the top 5 paid are infielders or outfielders.

In the first position, we have a tie, between teammates, both New York Mets pitchers, Max Scherzerand Justin Verlander, both receiving 43.3 million dollars annually.

Scherzer signed in 2021 for 3 years and 130 million dollars, while Verlander did it just a month ago for 2 years and 86.6 million dollars.

In second place, due to the tie between Scherzer and Verlander, is Aaron Judge of the Yankees, and his 40 million dollars per season, thanks to the mega contract that we mentioned above.

In third place, Jacob deGrompitcher, just signed with the Texas Rangers for 5 years and 185 million dollars, for which he will receive 37 million dollars annually.

For the fourth site, Gerrit ColeYankees pitcher, will receive 36 million dollars per season, thanks to the mega contract he signed for 9 years and 324 million dollars, while in the fifth and last place, is Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and his $35.4 million, from the contract he signed for 12 years and $426.5 million in 2019, which remains the contract for the largest total amount in Major League history.