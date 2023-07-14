The 2023 Major League Baseball season brings a number of rule changes aimed at improving the pace of play and increasing the action on the field.. These modifications, announced by the professional baseball organization, seek to have a more dynamic and exciting experience for players and fans.

Accommodations include the implementation of a pitching timer, restrictions on defensive formations, and larger bases.

The pitch timer is an important addition to speed up the pace of games. There is a 30 second time limit between batters, and pitchers are required to start their movement 15 seconds after receiving the ball with the bases empty, or 20 seconds if there are runners on base.

Those pitchers who do not comply with this limit will be penalized with an automatic ball. In addition, they may only leave the mound twice per plate visit with a runner on first, resetting the timer each time they do so.

For their part, batters must be inside the batter’s box and pay attention to the pitcher when the timer reads 8 seconds, or they will receive an automatic strike.

Regarding the restrictions on defensive shifts, teams must have a minimum of four players in the infield, with at least two infielders positioned entirely on one side of second base.

These restrictions are intended to increase batting average on balls put in play and allow infielders to showcase their defensive skills on big plays.

Another significant change concerns the size of the bases. First, second, and third have been enlarged from 15 inches per side to 18 inches per side, while home plate remains the same size.

This modification has as its main objective to improve the safety of the players, by providing them with more space to maneuver without the risk of collisions. Also, reducing the distance between bases could favor runners on steal attempts and close plays.

When did the new rules go into effect?

These new rules went into effect for all Spring Training games, allowing for an adjustment period before Opening Day of the 2023 season. The referees were asked to apply the corresponding sanctions to those who violate these rules immediately. It should be noted that these rules will also apply during the postseason.

The idea to implement these changes stems from the need to address the issue of longer, less action-packed games in baseball. MLB conducted an extensive study and consulted with fans, players, managers and scouts to determine the best version of the sport. The general consensus was that fans wanted more action, more balls in play, speed on the bases, and more opportunities for fielders, as well as a faster pace of play.

The results of these experiments were encouraging, with shorter games on average, an increase in steal attempts, and an improved success rate on base-stealing attempts. Additionally, restrictions on defensive formations or shifts contributed to a slight increase in batting average at the minor league levels.

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

​*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on official information from the MLB, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.