It recently went on sale MLB The Show 24, a new installment focused on the sport of baseball that is managed by Sony, and that over the years has been seeking a space among the most popular titles of the genre, this to be the reference in terms of the discipline of hitting a ball with a bat. And for that to happen, PlayStation had to open the franchise to other horizons, which is why in recent years it has also been put up for sale in Xbox And till nintendo switch.

Speaking precisely about the hybrid, users have reported that they bought their copy on this platform, but along the way they have encountered some problems. Numerous long threads on the game's official forum at reddit and the official website is full of players reporting that the game continually crashes for them. Especially when they play special modes like the Diamond Dynastywhich prevents them from continuing the game.

Here are some examples of malfunctions:

Just a quick shoutout to anyone looking to pick up MLB The Show 24 on Switch. It's currently not working properly at all, and there's zero comms about it. Most modes dump you straight to Switch homescreen when you select them. — PJ O'Reilly (@PaJ0r) March 21, 2024

Just a quick shout out to anyone looking to pick up MLB The Show 24 on Switch. It is currently not working properly and there is no communication about it. Most modes take you directly to the Switch home screen when you select them.

Here more comments:

– Twice now, in the middle of a game, the game completely crashed and returned to the board closing the game completely. – A similar problem. It crashed five times during the Conquest games. Super frustrating, I haven't been able to play or progress any affinity with the team. I have fixed all the problems and nothing works. I hope they solve this now.”