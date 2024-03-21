













Palworld It was one of the first surprises of 2024. The title of curious creatures with firearms was a favorite among players. Even Xbox revealed that it gave it one of the best months in the history of its consoles and has already reached 10 million users on its platform.

The news was announced on Xbox's own blog where it talked about the benefits of supporting independent developers. Here they revealed that the month of January 2024 was when their consoles were used the most in history. In addition to the fact that it was revealed that 10 million users have already enjoyed Palworld on your hardware.

This is not the first achievement of this game with Microsoft consoles. In fact, when it was just launched, it was crowned the best third-party release in the Game Pass catalog.. While on PC it reached the great milestone of 2 million simultaneous players on Steam.

At the moment Palworld It remains an exclusive for PC and Xbox consoles. Its creators did not comment on plans to bring it to other platforms. In addition, they expressed their desire to remain a small company and continue supporting this title.. Did you contribute to reaching 10 million players?

What is Palworld about?

Palworld is a title that combines elements of survival, exploration, as well as the capture and battles of creatures known as Pals. From the beginning there were comparisons with Pokémon due to the similarity with their monsters, but the gameplay is very different. Especially because here these 'animals' can use firearms to defend themselves.

Source: Pocket Pair.

Here players must travel the Palpagos Islands in search of resources and must keep an eye on their hunger levels. They can build bases to return to and also use the Pals as their manpower or defense personnel. The gameplay loop can be engaging, which surely contributed to it becoming so popular. Are you interested in playing it?

