Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FCraised the controversy today on his official account Twitter by criticizing that several transsexual men have been participating in different events that were created for women.

“Opinions of the new machismo… the one in which men are taking over ALL women’s spaces and should be forgiven and admired,” wrote the ‘Uncle Richi’ in your official account Twitter this Friday.

However, his publication does not end there, since the businessman He compared this issue with the case of mexican baseball player, Julio César Urías Acostawho is placed in administrative license by Big leagues when accused of domestic violence.

“By the way, what would happen if under this ideology the Dodger pitcherhe culichi Julio Urías “If she said that she perceived herself as a woman, then what would be the crime for persecuting her?” he asked. Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Last Wednesday, Julio César Urías Acosta had to appear before the court judge because he was once again accused of domestic violenceHowever, the Culiacán native’s defense attorney was the one who represented him in court.

The Aztec pitcher did not appear because the judicial authorities did not require his appearance, given that the district attorney did not yet have the charges to file against him. At the moment he remains inactive after being separated by the Angels Dodgers.

