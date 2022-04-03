SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 39 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of victims of the pandemic to 660,147, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported that there were 7,210 new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of infections to 29,999,437.

Data for the states of Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio de Janeiro and Tocantins, in addition to the Federal District, were not updated on Sunday, according to the ministry.

The post Brazil has 7,210 new cases of Covid-19 and 39 deaths on Sunday appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Brazil #cases #Covid19 #deaths #Sunday