This Wednesday, ESPN journalist Jeff Passan announced that los angeles dodgers have agreed to sign the pitcher Noah Syndergaard for one season, in exchange for $13 million.

Syndergaard, 30, will thus be strengthening the starting rotation of the Dodgers, after spending the last year in the MLB between the Los Angeles Angels, and with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Last season, Syndergaard helped the Phillies get to the World Series, where they ended up losing in 6 games against the Phillies. Houston Astrosleaving a 3.24 ERA in the postseason, with 8 strikeouts and 3 earned runs.

Reinforcement

The Dodgers last season were dealing with injuries to their main pitchers, losing for much of the year to Tony Gonsolin, Walker Buehler who underwent Tommy John surgery, as well as future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw’s back problems.

Still, the Angelenos qualified as the best team in Major League Baseball to the playoffs, with 111 wins and 51 wins, but it wasn’t enough, as they were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the Division Series.

Julio Uríaspitcher from Culiacán Sinaloa, Mexico, was the best of the year for the Dodgers, finishing as the leader of the National League with the lowest ERA, of 2.16, in addition to 17 wins, 7 losses, with 166 strikeouts, placing third in the voting for the National League Cy Young.