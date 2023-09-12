Los Angeles, California.- Tonight there is a party at the Dodger Stadium. The respectable attended the opening game between Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres of the 2023 season of Major League Baseball (MLB).

The Los Angeles franchise is local again after its ‘tour’ through Miami and Washington. In the three meetings he will do honors to those nicknamed ‘The Dads’ and this Monday the first curtain call goes better than expected, after the scandal that has swirled in recent days with the domestic violence lawsuit that was imposed on Julio César Urías Acosta.

Before starting the match session against Miami Marlins he mexican baseball player was placed in administrative license and now he will have to appear before a trial judge on September 27, while he is inactive indefinitely.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made an important decision because of this situation that could end the era of Julio César Urías Acosta in the Major League Baseball (MLB). Ryan Pepiot replaced the culichi and in his participation as starter he was almost perfect in the 10-0 victory over the Marlins Thursday.

Of Miami the Dodgers They moved to the Capital of the United States to meet the scheduled duels in front of Washington Nationals. Each franchise achieved victories. The Angels they won the first and third games with scores of 5-8 and 3-7, respectively. The second was for the ‘Nats’ 7-6.

This week the blue and whites returned home to start the serial round against San Diego Padres in it Dodger Stadiumwhere the first night looks full and there will be no doubt that in the next two matches we will see a property with a better entrance.