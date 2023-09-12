Los Angeles California.- Julio César Urías Acosta–Mexican pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers-, would see the end of his career in Major League Baseball (MLB) since in one week everything has happened with the 27-year-old culichi when he is accused of domestic violence for the second time.

The Mexican would have pushed a woman on the fence of the BMO stadium where he was found on Sunday, September 3 after going to the football game between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami CF. Uriah He was found in custody around eleven p.m.

Hours later he was released on bail after paying $50,000, according to ESPN. However the left handed pitcher It is still under investigation and it will be the following September 27 when it will have to appear before the court judge for this new lawsuit.

His actions placed him in administrative license by Major League Baseball (MLB)and while outside of any activity the franchise of the Dodgers would make a severe decision about the future of Julio César Urías Acosta.

According to information from Alden González, ESPN reporter, the blues removed the locker from the culiacansenseeven in the ‘Club House’ the team’s sign was removed Julio César Urías Acosta so that now the belongings of Kolten Wonga 32-year-old second baseman who recently arrived LA Dodgers.

«(The locker of Julio Urías was withdrawn due to an organizational decision,” declared the manager of Los Angeles Dodgers, Dave Roberts. «I think so (it could be the goodbye of the Mexican). “I think that’s where we are now.”