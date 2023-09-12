Gold prices stabilized on Tuesday as investors awaited the inflation reading in the United States, which could update the view on interest rates after the Federal Reserve kept the door open to further tightening monetary policy.

By 0306 GMT, gold settled in spot transactions at $1,922.30 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,946.10.

Market activity is likely to be largely dull until the release of US CPI data tomorrow, Wednesday, which could provide clues on US interest rates.

Limiting gold’s gains, the US dollar index recovered some of its losses ahead of the consumer price index data.

As for other precious metals, silver rose 0.4 percent to $23.16, platinum increased 0.3 percent to $901.02, and palladium advanced 0.3 percent to $1,221.83.