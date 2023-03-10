The lefty of origin Cuban Carlos Rodon will miss the start of the season Big leagues with the New York Yankeesk due to a distension in its arm to throw.

The information was released this Thursday at the Yankees training session, in Tampa Bayby the general manager of the team brian cashman who said that the injury It could be worst.

The signing of Rodón for 162 million dollars and six years was the second most important movement for the Yankees in the last major league market, after the contract reached with Aaron Judge.

Rodon, 30, is expected to fill the Yankees’ second spot in the rotation, but the strain he is suffering will keep him out until at least mid-April, Cashman said.

The executive thanked Rodón for speaking about the discomfort he felt in his first start this preseason, where he was attacked for five runs in two innings by the Atlanta Braves.

“Trying to pitch through injuries is not a good thing, especially this time of year,” Cashman said.

Other problems.

In his career, Rodón has dealt with various injuries that have forced him to undergo procedures, including surgery to repair the ligament in his elbow, better known as the Tommy John operation.

This injury is added to the loss of the Dominican right-hander Frankie Montás, another of the arms of the starting rotation of the New York team.

Last season Rodón went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts while leading the rotation for the San Francisco Giants. EFE