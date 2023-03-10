Rosario has become known worldwide as the hometown of Messi, the star who was recently voted the best football player in the world again. However, it has also been gaining international fame for being the most violent city in Argentina – and an episode involving Messi revealed this.

Last week, the supermarket owned by the star player’s wife, Antonela Rocuzzo, located in Rosário, was shot at, in an incident that left no injuries. The perpetrators of the attack left a message addressed to the Paris Saint-Germain player and the mayor of the city, Pablo Javkin.

“Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is also a target, he will not protect you”, wrote the criminals on a cardboard that was found in front of the establishment.

The supermarket attack was just a sample of the violence that plagues Rosario: in 2022, the city had more than 280 homicides, a rate that exceeded the rate of 20 murders per 100,000 inhabitants. The World Health Organization (WHO) considers violence to be epidemic in a region when there are more than ten homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

To give you an idea, the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, which has more than 3.1 million residents (Rosario has about 1.3 million), registered 88 homicides last year, which represented a rate of 2.86 .

The Ministry of Security has not yet compiled data for the entire country in 2022, but in 2021 the homicide rate across Argentina was 4.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Eugenio Burzaco, former secretary of National Security, said in an interview with the Infobae website podcast that violence occurs in Rosario due to the action of large drug traffickers: the region is a point of convergence for almost all relevant routes that, from the north Argentina, bring drugs from the main cocaine and marijuana producing countries.

Another factor is the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway, which, according to Burzaco, “has been transformed from a real commercial route to Paraguay, Bolivia, southern Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay into a viaduct for cocaine trafficking to Europe”.

“The situation of such sharp deterioration that plagues one of the main cities in the country is due to the advance of the drug trafficking mafias that today control the territory and to a mixture of co-option and deterioration of the security forces that delivered, under the passivity of their political administrators. , the monopoly on the legitimate use of force,” added the former Secretary of National Security.

late reinforcement

After admitting the security crisis in Rosario, President Alberto Fernández authorized the reinforcement of the federal forces present in Rosario until reaching 1,400 agents and the sending of the Command of Engineers, whose main task will be to accelerate the urbanization works in peripheral neighborhoods .

For local politicians and analysts, however, help was too slow to arrive. “In the last ten years, there have been 2,500 murders in Rosario, but nothing has moved political power so much as an almost routine shooting in the city, against the facade of a closed supermarket, with no deaths or injuries,” wrote Héctor Gambini, a columnist for the Clarin.

In the article with the ironic title “Thank you, Messi: the government discovered Rosario”, Gambini highlighted that, in an election year, Fernández finally announced measures to reinforce security in the city “after three years of leaving it to its fate”.

In an interview with Urbana Play radio, Javkin, the mayor of Rosario, thanked him for sending more federal agents, but complained about the delay and demanded better security in the Argentine border areas as well.

“I don’t believe that the federal forces are not in the most important logistical hub in Argentina and, therefore, the place where drug trafficking operates the most. We are part of Argentina, the forces are federal. They have to be at borders, they have to be at important ports and they have to be at land reception logistic nodes [de mercadorias]”, he justified.

“If there are drugs in Rosario, it’s because they cross the border. If there are weapons in Rosario, it is because illegal weapons that arrive here circulate”, pointed out Javkin. It remains to be seen whether this unprecedented attention paid to Argentina’s third largest city will last until the October elections and whether it will continue after that. (With EFE Agency)