A few hours ago, los angeles dodgers of the Major League Baseball (MLB) revealed that they have placed in for pitcher assignment Trevor Bauerwith which they would be ending their bond.

Bauer, who in February 2021 signed a 3-year contract for 102 million dollars, has not played since June of that same year, after being separated for being involved in a sexual assault scandalfor which he ended up being suspended for 324 games, which translates into 2 years, being the longest in history.

An independent arbitrator recently reduced Bauer’s ban to 194 games, so he could be immediately reinstated, a decision the Dodgers had 14 days to decide whether to release him or keep him, eventually releasing him.

“Two exhaustive reviews of all available evidence in this case — one by Commissioner Manfred and one by a neutral arbitrator — concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest active suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be a part of our organization.“, reads in part of the statement published by the Dodgers.

Goodbye to your career?

Trevor Bauer is a one-time All-Star, one-time MLB All-First Team, one-time National League ERA leader, and one-time National League Cy Young Award winner.

His first year was spent with the arizona diamondbacks in 2012, to later spend 7 years with the Cleveland Guardians, 2 more years with the Cincinnati Reds, and then reach the Dodgers.

With the history of Bauer, who has been classified as a strong personality, and who has already had other conflicts with teammates in past years, it remains to be seen if any other franchise will dare to try to get his services.