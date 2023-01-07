THE TV Globo identified on Friday (6.jan.2023) another 2 defendants for constituting militia who were supporters of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiroduring his campaign for the National Congress in 2022. Until this Friday, 5 people who are involved with the militia in Baixada Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro, were linked to the former federal deputy of União Brasil.

According to the broadcaster, one of the men is Eduardo Araujo, councilor of Belford Roxo (RJ). The 2nd supporter of the Minister of Tourism accused of being part of the militia in the region is Cristiano de Oliveira Gouveia, known as “Babu”. Both have complaints at the MP (Public Ministry) in Rio, according to the report.

Eduardo Araujo was appointed by the agency as responsible for preventing arrests of other members of the criminal group. “Babu”, on the other hand, promoted alliances between the militia and drug dealers in the city of Queimados (RJ) who are part of a criminal organization that supplied money and weapons to the group, according to the Public Ministry.

Babu is also accused of receiving money from TV exploration in the region. According to the document cited by the broadcaster, the Justice Department of Rio de Janeiro accepted the complaint against him. The MP appeals in the 2nd instance of the decision in the 1st instance that freed him from the conviction.

In addition, Eduardo Araujo was removed from office due to his appointment to the Secretary of Sustainable Energy in the city hall of Baixada Fluminense. The nomination was made by Daniela Carneiro’s husband, Wagner Carneiro, the wagon (MDB), who is mayor of the city.

See below images in which Eduardo Araújo demonstrates his support for Daniela Carneiro. The records were shared by the councilor himself in his profile on Instagram.

See below images of Cristiano de Oliveira Gouveia with Daniela Carneiro. THE Power360 was unable to locate “Babu’s” social media. The following photos were exhibited by National Newspaper on January 6th.



Waguinho (right), “Babu” (center) and Daniela Carneiro (left)



Daniela (left) and “Babu” (right)

OTHER SIDE

THE Power360 contacted Daniela Carneiro’s advisory, however, did not receive a response until the publication of this post. In addition, it was not possible to locate the defense of Cristiano de Oliveira Gouveia or Eduardo Araujo. The space remains open for the manifestation of the 3 mentioned above.

OTHER LINKS WITH THE MILITIA

Daniela’s re-election to Congress was also supported by Fabio Augusto de Oliveira Brazil, known as “Fabinho Varandão”. According to the newspaper The globe, he is accused of leading a paramilitary group that threatens residents of 10 neighborhoods of Belford Roxo. The bank also controls clandestine TV and internet services and the sale of gas.

In your profile on Instagram, Fabinho, who is also a councilor (MDB) and secretary of Science and Technology of Belford Roxo, asked for votes for Daniela in 2022. “There in the ballot box, it is Daniela do Waguinho 4412 for deputy”wrote in a September 2022 post.

Fabinho also celebrated the appointment of the deputy to the Ministry of Tourism. “I am proud to say that our dear Federal Deputy, Daniela do Waguinho, was announced as the new Minister of Tourism by our President Lula”, said.

The minister and her husband had already received accusations of maintaining ties with the family of former military police officer Juracy Alves Prudêncio, for at least 4 years. “Jura”, as the former PM is called, was convicted and arrested for leading a militia in Baixada Fluminense.

The newspaper Folha de S. Paulo also showed on Thursday (5.jan) that relatives of the former councilor by Belford Roxo Márcio Pagniez, known as “Marcinho Bombeiro”, campaigned for Daniela in 2022.

He has been imprisoned since 2019, accused of homicide by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and of commanding the “Tropa do Marcinho”, a group that was part of a militia that operated in the neighborhood of Andrade de Araújo, in Belford Roxo.

In a note sent to Power360 on Wednesday (4.jan.2023), minister Daniela Carneiro informed that she received support from “thousands of voters” of the State of Rio de Janeiro during the electoral campaign. She also says that it is up to the Justice “judging those who commit possible crimes”.