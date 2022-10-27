Little more than 24 hours remain before the 2022 edition of the World Series of the Major League Baseball (MLB), in which the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astrosstarting at 6:03 p.m. Pacific Time.

The first duel will take place in the Minute Maid Parkhome of the Astros, having had the best record between the 2 teams, with American League champion Houston finishing the regular season with 106 wins and 56 losses, while National League champion Philadelphia had 87 wins and 75 losses.

By playing the first at home, the Astros will have an advantage, by playing in their stadium, in front of their thousands of fans, however, this is not necessarily why they will win the championship, since Houston has lost the last 2 World Series against teams of a lower record.

to break the streak

In the last 6 years, the Houston Astros have qualified for the World Series 4 times, winning only in 2017, when they defeated Los Angeles Dodgers in 7 games.

However, the next 2 years that they advanced to the title series, in 2019 and 2021, curiously the Astros have had to face teams from the Eastern Division of the National League, losing against both.

In 2019, the Washington Nationals surprised the world, beating the Milwaukee Brewers in the Division Series, the Dodgers in the Division Series, the St. Louis Cardinals in the Championship Series, and the Astros in the World Series, in an exciting series that was defined in 7 matches.

Last year, in 2021, the Astros played the World Series against another team from the National East, the Atlanta Bravesbeating the Milwaukee Brewers in the Division Series, then the Dodgers in the Championship Series, and beating the Astros in 6 games (4-2).

A year later, the Houston franchise is back in the World Series with a thirst for revenge, once again about to face a team from the National East Division, which this time is the Phillies, who for their part They arrive with the motivation of being in their first playoffs since 2011, and in their first World Series since 2009, reason enough to be a more than interesting and attractive series.