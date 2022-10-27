Ronaldo, who was left out of the squad against Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend for disciplinary reasons, scored the third goal for United, after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford gave the hosts the lead.

Manchester United are second in Group E with 12 points from 5 matches, before their visit to Real Sociedad in the last round next week, where they need to win to top the group and qualify directly to the round of 16.

Real Sociedad beat Omonia of Cyprus 2-0 thanks to goals from Robert Navarro and Bryce Mendes.