With a great comeback in the final stretch of the game, the team of the Houston Astros were imposed by a slate of 6-3 over the Chicago White Sox to earn his first win of the 2023 season of the Big leagues.

The stars they were behind on the board 3-0, but their bats caught fire in the final stretch of the match to give a great comeback over Chicagowhich had prevailed in the opening duel between the two squads on Thursday.

The team of Chicago took the lead in the first episode with a brace from eloy jimenezand then increased the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth to take a 3-0 lead.

But stars He did not give up, first he cut the difference at the end of the sixth with a two-run home run from Kyle Tucker to put things 3-2.

The team of houston took the lead in the seventh, when yordan alvarez he hit a bases-loaded double, which emptied the lanes to make it 5-3. The comeback consumed it stars in the eighth, when hensley He hit an RBI single in the final 6-3.