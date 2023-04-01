Nowadays, many people find it difficult to disconnect. Inflation, global warming and gun violence are on the rise. Bullies proliferate on social media. The 24/7 news cycle constantly brings distressing news, and people are often faced with difficult personal or professional situations.

About half of Americans said they had experienced stress in the past day, according to a Gallup Poll poll last October, a finding that was consistent through most of 2022. Personal finances and current and political events were the main sources of stress for a third or more of adults, a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found in October.

Stress isn’t inherently bad, said Richard Scrivener, a personal trainer and product development manager at London-based Trainfitness, an educational technology company. Stressing your muscles through weight training, for example, leads to beneficial changes. Also, short-term stress in healthy people is usually not a danger. “But if stress is ongoing, especially in older or unhealthy individuals, the long-term effects of the stress response can lead to significant health problems,” Scrivener said.

Can stress make you sick?

Stress occurs when you’re faced with a new, unpredictable or threatening situation, and you don’t know if you can successfully manage it, said clinical psychologist Dr. Karmel Choi, an assistant professor at the Center for Precision Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General. Hospital in Boston.

When you are physically or emotionally stressed, your body goes into fight-or-flight mode. Cortisol rushes through your system, signaling your body to release glucose. Glucose, in turn, supplies your muscles with energy so you are better prepared to fight a threat or flee. During this cortisol rush, your heart rate may increase, your breathing may become rapid, and you may feel dizzy or nauseous.

If you really needed to fight or flee a predator, your cortisol levels would drop when the conflict was over. When you’re chronically stressed, however, those levels remain elevated.

Staying in this elevated state is not good, as high levels of cortisol can exacerbate health problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic gastrointestinal issues, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Stress can also cause or contribute to anxiety, irritability, lack of sleep, substance abuse, chronic distrust or worry, and more.

How to relieve stress

Fortunately, there are many ways to combat stress. Stick to a daily routine, get plenty of sleep, eat healthy foods, and limit your time watching the news or participating in social media, recommends the World Health Organization. It also helps to stay connected with others and employ calming practices such as meditation and deep breathing. One of the most successful tools, however, is physical activity.

“Exercise is extremely effective for managing psychological stress,” Choi said. “Exercise does not remove what is causing stress, but it can improve mood, reduce tension and improve sleep – all of which are affected by stress – and, ultimately, it can help people with their stress challenges. more balanced way.

Numerous studies support the positive effect of exercise on stress. Physical activity, and especially exercise, significantly reduced anxiety symptoms in a study published in Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology, for example. Similarly, a Frontiers in Psychology study of college students found that regularly engaging in low-to-moderate-intensity aerobic exercise for six weeks helped alleviate depressive symptoms and perceived stress.

Shake yourself to release feel-good chemicals

The reason exercise is so effective at reducing stress is quite simple. Exercise causes your body to produce more endorphins, which are neurotransmitters that improve your mood. Movement also combats elevated levels of the stress hormone cortisol, improving blood flow.

Jessica Honig, a clinical social worker in Phoenixville, Pa., said exercise empowers her clients because they realize that through movement they hold the key to resetting and lowering stress. “It’s also one of the best ways to take a break—to interrupt or revive the energy of an unproductive, spiraling mindset,” she said.

What are the best types of exercise? While studies show that aerobic exercise such as swimming, running, dancing and boxing may be the most effective at boosting mood, endorphins rush through the body, gentler forms of physical activity also work. Think yoga, strength training, and walking. Also, sometimes less is more.

“What we’re seeing with the data,” Choi said, “is that you really have to move less than the recommended guidelines to see positive effects on mood.”

Because stress loads can change weekly or even daily, Scrivener said it can be helpful to alter your exercise based on your mood. Feeling like a cheerful 8 on a scale of 1 to 10? Then go for a run. Badly hitting a 3? Opt for something smooth. “It could be a 15-minute stretch followed by a 15-minute light cycle or a 30-minute swim followed by a sauna session,” he said.

Make exercise a social activity

Because social engagement is a powerful protective factor for positive mental health, Choi encourages exercising with others. Studies have also shown that being in nature improves your mood, so exercising outside with friends can have even more benefits.

Scientists continue to study the link between stress and physical activity. A recently published small study found that the combination of mindfulness and physical activity can improve sleep and help regulate emotions more than either alone, Choi said. She also cautioned that people need to be careful not to overdo exercise or rely solely on it to deal with challenges. Doing so can backfire and create more stress.

It’s also important to remember that humans are wired to release stress physically, regardless of age, said Honig, the social worker. “We see children being allowed to throw their bodies on pillows to release intense emotions,” she said. “We have not outgrown the need to physically release stress. We just missed the outlets and the social normalization of it.”