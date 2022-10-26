There are only 2 days left until the start of the World Series of the Major League Baseball (MLB), in which the Philadelphia PhilliesNational League champions, against the Houston Astroschampions of the American League.

At the moment, only the Phillies have announced the pitcher who will be their starter for the first game, which will be Aaron Nola who will leave on Friday to take the mound at Minute Maid Park, home of the Astros.

This was revealed by the manager of the Philadelphia franchise, Rob Thomson, who also announced the one who was chosen for the second game on Saturday, October 29, Zach Wheeler, also a right-handed pitcher.

sexy series

In the current playoffs, the only stain on Nola’s starts was in the Championship Series against the San Diego Padrestaking the loss in Game 2, however, in his outing against the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series and Divisional Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he combined to pitch 12 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run.

In the same way, in his last regular season performance against the Houston Astros, his current rivals, he had an outstanding participation, in which he worked 6.2 innings in which he allowed 2 hits and struck out 9 batters.

It will certainly be a World Series Quite interesting, since the Astros will play their second in a row, after losing last year to the Atlanta Braves, but playing their fourth in the last 6 years, while the Phillies arrive motivated, being in their first postseason since 2011, In addition to having qualified for their first World Series since 2009, when they lost it to the New York Yankees, their goal of repeating was frustrated, after having been the monarchs in 2008.