246th day of war in Ukraine. L’Italy made a “Hostile move” excluding Russian experts from participating in a session of the Initiative on Combating the Proliferation of Arms which opened today in Rome. This is theperemptory statement of Maria Zakharova, spokesman for the Russian defense ministry, which in fact reopens the never subsided clash between Rome and Moscow. The Italian government replied immediately. For the Farnesina “the decision not to involve Russian experts in the session currently underway in Rome” by Experts of the Proliferation Security initiative, the network to which 105 countries adhere that aims to prevent the means of transport of weapons of mass destruction, was taken “in agreement with the main countries participating in the initiative”. Again according to the Italian Foreign Ministry, in a spirit of transparency, the exclusion was foretold to the Russian Federation, being “motivated not only by the brutal aggression against Ukraine, but also in the light of an increasingly polarizing and non-cooperative attitude” of Moscow in the international forums of Disarmament and Non-Proliferation. The Farnesina defines the declarations as “completely spurious” issued by the spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Putin witnessed a exercise of the strategic deterrence forces of the Moscow army, which simulated the response to an enemy nuclear attack. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin that the exercise was aimed at simulate a “massive nuclear attack” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on Russia.

Putin attends the Thunder Maneuvers, the exercises of the Russian nuclear forces



01.01 – Biden: continue supporting Kiev, keeping NATO united

“We will continue to support Ukraine, together with our allies and partners around the world, while defending itself from Russia’s brutal aggression.” President Joe Biden said this when he met the leaders of the American Diesa. “We must keep NATO strong and united,” Biden pointed out.

00.24 – White House: Putin clearly wants to continue the war

“Putin clearly wants to continue this war.” This was stated by John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, during a press briefing answering a question on possible negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. “Neither side is ready to sit down at the table,” he added, stating that any decision on the matter, however, “rests with President Zelensky.”

00.22 – White House: no indications of the use of dirty bomb by Moscow

“We have no indications that Russia is preparing the use of a ‘dirty bomb’ or a tactical nuclear weapon. We continue to monitor the situation to the best of our ability. As for the Ukrainians, it is obvious that they have no intention of doing so ». John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said during a press briefing.

11.45 pm – US reviews price cap plans for Russian oil

The US administration United States is reviewing the conditions for the ceiling on Russian oil prices, planning to soften the conditions for applying the restrictions. Bloomberg reports this, citing informed sources. “The US authorities have been forced to scale back the plan to impose a ceiling on Russian oil prices due to investor skepticism and the growing risk in financial markets caused by oil price volatility, as well as the efforts of central banks to combat the ‘inflation’, is explained.

