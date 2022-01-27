In the frame of the presentation of the “Alliance 2030” plan, Mitsubishi has announced the debut on the European market of its new compact SUV ASX. The next generation of the Japanese crossover will go on sale in the spring of next year: it will feature cutting-edge technological equipment, and will also be available in light and hybrid versions. plug-in hybrid, with the latter going to expand the European range of Mitsubishi-branded PHEV SUVs which already includes the Outlander and Eclipse Cross models.

As Mitsubishi itself says, the new generation ASX SUV will replace the current version of one of the first models to compete in the compact crossover segment and one of Mitsubishi’s most successful in recent years: nearly 380,000 units have been sold since its launch in 2010. Not only that: the new ASX will be one of the first new models to emerge from the sharing strategy announced today by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, as the three companies together will develop the CMF-B platform on which it will be built. The latest detail announced by Mitsubishi is that the SUV will be produced at the Renault plant in Valladolid, Spain.

“Mitsubishi has a rich tradition in the SUV segment and was the first automaker to offer a plug-in hybrid SUV, the Outlander PHEV, and now the Eclipse Cross PHEV – commented Frank Krol, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Europe – Now, with the new ASX, we are ready to build a new chapter in the history of our Brand. We look forward to offering our current and future customers this new, competitive model which will enrich our range of cars “.