The queen is still her. Never like Martina Caironi in the long jump. The gold at the World Championships in Paris belongs to her, conquered after the silver in the tricolor podium of the 100m with gold for Ambra Sabatini and bronze for Monica Contrafatto, who had left her disappointed, despite her joy for the tricolor podium. Here is the international medal number 25 of her career, this time in the long T63, leg amputee athlete. Thanks to her, the tricolor will fly on Sunday for the seventh time at this world championship, with the eighth blue qualifying card for the 2024 Paralympics.

The revenge — For the world record holder, this is the third world title after London 2017 and Lyon 2013, in the specialty she dominates with the winning measure of 5.18, the championship record: “I won the anthem, they will give me that coveted medal, the ‘gold. It was a difficult race, the wind was changing. Between the race the day before yesterday, the shock of the Charlies (the defeat in the 100 won by Ambra Sabatini, ed), returning to a world championship that I’ve been missing since 2017 was something powerful. It’s beautiful because sport is capable of giving tears, joy and a crazy competitive trance”. He celebrates the platform with the victory where he already set the world record last year with 5.46m and closes with 5.18, leaving behind the Australian Vanessa Low and the Swiss Elena Krattel: “There was a lot of sacrifice for getting here, you only see these moments of the match but behind it there are weeks and weeks, mornings and mornings of work with my coach Gianni Maccarini. There are also the prosthesis technicians who do an important job, in the end there may be something wrong and they are here. Year after year they improve to make us improve”. See also A lot of money, zero offers: what Icardi does on the margins of the PSG

Sunday the Legnante in the weight — A medal shared with the people he loves: “There was a lot of sacrifice to get here. Knowing that many are watching you through Rai and that in Paris there are the people you love, my husband, my parents, my coach, a dear friend is important, you feel that you are not doing it just for you, but for many, even that I do not know. After the silver medal in sprint, I reflected on the fact that society pushes us so much to excel, but sport is also something else and we shouldn’t just think about this.” Sunday Italy resumes its hunt for medals already in the morning. At 9 (live RaiSport) the weighing platform awaits the blue captain Assunta Legnante. After the bronze won in the discus, the F11 world record holder tries again for what could be her second podium in Paris. In the evening Valentina Petrillo, world champion bronze in the fastest race, will instead be engaged in the qualifications of the 200 T12. See also Colombia remains undefeated and without conceding goals on its way to the Women's World Cup

