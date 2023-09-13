‘At the bottom there is room 10’ surprises its fans every time with the chapters it releases. Since everything turned upside down with the accident that ‘Charito’ suffered, the vibrations around Las Nuevas Lomas have not stopped and the tension and intrigue continues to haunt the series. Many did not understand what was seen between ‘Charo’ and ‘Koky’, because she received a call from him and treated him as if they were a couple, something that was supposedly no longer the case after he told her the truth about his relationship with Claudia. Plains.

In chapter 303, you can see how ‘Charito’ and ‘Koky’ talk on the phone while Jimmy’s mother is locked in her room and he is sitting on a park bench. What can be understood from this is that both have only taken a supposed separation. Keep reading this note so you know all the details behind the scene that has confused fans of ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’.

‘Mission Impossible’ style! ‘Charo’ and ‘Koky’ are still together

‘Charo’ and ‘Koky’ have been managing their relationship just like Ethan Hunt and Julia in the action movie ‘Mission Impossible’. This is understood after the call that Jimmy’s mother received from her partner. Locked in her room, she talked to him to find out how they were and they said that they had to continue like this to avoid more problems, referring to Claudia Llanos, who could retaliate again against ‘Koky’, since the last time they saw each other he He wanted to kill her for the accident she caused to ‘Charo’.

To put a little context into the comparison made with the action movie, Ethan Hunt separates from Julia to prevent his enemies from taking revenge on him by using his wife. So they decided to take different paths so that nothing happens to him, just as ‘Charito’ and ‘Koky’ will begin to do in the América TV series. The question is: how long can they last with this secret?

The after-effects left by the accident on ‘Charito’ made him slap the Gonzales family

‘Teresita’ told the family that she helped ‘Charito’ with lunch because he dropped the noodles when he was preparing noodles, something that was proven when Joel gave him his plate so he could heat it up, but he dropped it. With what happened, ‘Jimmy’ made the decision to take her to the doctor along with Joel for a check-up. Upon arriving home, the Gonzales learned that ‘Charo’ has a sequel to the accident: taxiing. This causes his movements to be uncoordinated. However, ‘Charo’ said that he is fine; However, when her children let her go, she took a couple of steps forward and slapped ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’.