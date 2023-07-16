Coombia wins first gold at the South American Games in Santa Marta

In celebration of the V edition of the South American Beach Games 2023Colombia as the host country achieved three out of three golds in underwater activities.

The first medal went to Laura Saavedra In the Bialetas 3000m competition where the flag bearer for the national delegation recorded a time of 33:09.30, second place went to Sammy Díaz from Ecuador and third place to Genesis González from Venezuela.

The second gold medal was won by Alexander Hurtado Also in the 3000m Bialetas, the Colombian’s recorded time was 30:51.23, prevailing over Tomás Rodríguez from Argentina and Erick López from Ecuador who placed second and third respectively.

The gold closing was in charge of the 4x1000m mixed relay, a competition in which Colombians Emmanuel Arango, Juana Cortés, Juan David Vivas and Natalia Sánchez made a hat-trick, with a time of 40:32:07 they managed to climb to the top of the podium. Second place went to Venezuela (44:06:71) and third to Chile (48:27:51).

There are 14 sports on stage: underwater activities, beach handball, water skiing, beach soccer, beach wrestling, open water swimming, rowing, beach rugby, skateboarding, surfing, beach tennis, triathlon, sailing and beach volleyball, where 207 will be delivered. medals, 69 gold, 69 silver and 69 bronze

