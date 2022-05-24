Today we want to tell you the story of Manuela, a tortoise who disappeared and was found after 30 years. Had she gone hunting afterwards? She has lived all these years in the attic of the house, in the midst of so many things stacked in bulk. Manuel is fine: the turtle is alive and well and does not seem to have suffered trauma during this very long period.

Nathalye De Almeida he had never heard of Manuela, because the house turtle disappeared before his birth. Her mother told about this animal that she had given her when she was a child. In 1982, when she was only 8, the animal disappeared from home.

Nathalye De Almeida’s grandparents had looked for her everywhere, but not having found her they had assumed that she had taken off, straying too far from their home. And for 30 years no one or almost no one has thought about the poor anymore Manuelawhich has almost become a legend, a story to tell to children.

In 2013, however, Manuela has made herself alive again. Nathalye’s grandfather passed away and everyone went to the house where her mother lived as a child to remember him. The family decided to tidy up the house a bit and when they went to the attic they made an incredible discovery.

Went to the attic to sort things out among relatives, someone noticed something strange. In an old wooden loudspeaker Manuela, the famous turtle who disappeared 30 years ago, had made her own house. And she seemed to be fine, despite three decades of loneliness.

Missing turtle found after 30 years: how did it survive?

We were shocked. My mother started to cry because she didn’t believe it: that was Manuela!

The turtle was trapped in the attic and probably survived by eating termite larvae. 10 years after the discovery, Manuela is still alive. And they only found out now that she is a boy, so she is called Manuel.