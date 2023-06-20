un order to find the submersible that went missing in the North Atlantic on the way to the Titanic, France is sending a special ship complete with a diving robot to the region. The research ship Atalante from the marine research institute Ifremer, which is already on a mission, will arrive on site on Wednesday evening, said French Secretary of State for the Sea Hervé Berville, as reported by the broadcaster BFMTV on Tuesday. The ship is equipped with a diving robot suitable for great depths. Experts to operate the robot left Toulon in southern France to conduct the search for the missing submersible on site.

“Preparations continue in liaison with the NATO Coordination Center and we are in contact with US authorities,” Berville said. The robot’s operators arrived in Newfoundland, Canada, on Wednesday morning. The robot Victor 6000 is remotely controlled by the research ship via a cord up to eight kilometers long and is described by Ifremer as a “flagship device for underwater operations”, as reported by BFMTV. The robot can be used at depths of up to 6000 meters.

In the search for the missing submersible there is still no trace. “Today, those search efforts have yielded no results,” U.S. Coast Guard coordinator for the operation Jamie Frederick said Tuesday in Boston.

On board the missing submersible is, among others, the French researcher and ex-naval officer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who is considered one of the most well-known experts on the wreck and is therefore nicknamed “Mr. Titanic” wears. Other inmates include British adventurer Hamish Harding and British-Pakistani business consultant Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman. The identity of the fifth was not initially confirmed.